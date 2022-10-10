Mira Bhayandar: MBMC prints names of all ex-MLAs, mayors on invitation cards for inauguration ceremony of development projects

File

In a move aimed at avoiding confrontations, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has printed the names of all former elected representatives, including parliamentarians, legislators and mayors in the invitation card for the ceremony to inaugurate a series of developmental projects in the twin city by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fanavis on Tuesday.

However, in the process, the civic administration has thrown all government protocols to the wind. Alarmed by incidents involving local politicians crossing territories to hog undue limelight of bhumi-pujan’s (stone laying ceremony) and inauguration of civic amenities, the MBMC had framed guidelines in adherence to state governments' guidelines for municipal functions and ceremonies.

Apart from due importance towards ensuring the availability of sitting parliamentarians, legislators and other elected representatives for their presence in the function, it has also been stressed upon maintaining decorum while printing names of invitees on invitation cards and their seating arrangement to be made as per protocol.

Moreover, all printing material-especially invitation cards for such functions need an official nod from the district collector, before distribution.

Notably, a major controversy had erupted ahead of the ceremony on 16, May 2022, to inaugurate a series of developmental projects in the twin city after the BJP-led governance had vehemently opposed the dropping of the name of a former BJP legislator. Apart from a couple of former parliamentarians and legislators, the present invitation card carries the names of all former mayors since the inception of the corporation in 2002.