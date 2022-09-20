Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans dedicated cycle tracks at Godbunder

Photo: File Image

As a part of its endeavours to encourage eco-friendly initiatives and minimise pollution, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is toeing the lines of its Thane counterpart by chalking out an elaborate plan to set up a dedicated cycle track in the twin city.

The one-kilometre-long track will come up on the newly built 60-meter road adjacent to the highway in Ghodbunder village. MBMC chief Dilip Dhole has given an official nod to the proposal tabled by the public works department (PWD). Budgetary allocations amounting to Rs 70 lakh has been allocated from funds received by the civic administration from the 15th Finance Commission for the execution of the cycle track project.

"This is a pilot project and based on the response from citizens and understanding their needs, more such tracks will be developed and gradually we shall look into interconnecting these tracks as well," said Dhole.

Tenders inviting bids for the work will be floated this week. Dedicated cycle tracks not only offer a high degree of safety as they physically separate the cyclist from the motorised traffic but there also is no pollution or emission from bicycles and they help improve the physical health of citizens.

On the virtue of recommendations by the 15th Finance Commission, the Union Ministry of Finance has given its nod for releasing Rs 81 crore towards committed funding to implement various environment-friendly projects.

The MBMC has received Rs 31 crore in the first phase from which it plans to electrify public transport under the Electric Vehicle policy 2021, installation of real-time air quality index boards at ten strategic locations to ensure ambient air quality standards and dedicated cycle tracks which is a green mode of transportation.