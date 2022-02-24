e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans colourful facelift for slums in twin-city

There are 35 slum clusters in the twin-city out of which ten have been selected to launch the pilot project in the first phase.
Suresh Golani
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans colourful facelift for slums in twin-city | FPJ Photo

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans colourful facelift for slums in twin-city | FPJ Photo

Advertisement

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to give a colourful facelift to the slum clusters in the twin city. The initiative is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

There are 35 slum clusters in the twin-city out of which ten have been selected to launch the pilot project in the first phase. “ Apart from giving more cheerful and positive vibes, the coat of lively colours on hutments and the walls of its by-lanes topped with social messages will help keep the surroundings clean and hygienic and at the same time generate a sense of responsibility towards protecting the beauty of walls. Be it high-rises, complexes or slums-all have the right to live in clean surroundings," said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.

Apart from involving SBM volunteers who are already adding life to the dull walls of the twin-city through their work of colourful artistry, the civic administration plans to rope-in members of Self Help Groups (SHG) to take part in the initiative. To encourage participants, the MBMC has also decided to organise a competition in which certificates and cash prizes will be awarded to SHGs on the basis of their performance. There are around 100 Women's SHGs in the twin-city. The primary objective is to improve the living standards of slum dwellers, an official said.

ALSO READ

After Uttar Pradesh, Congress organizes 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' marathon in Mumbai After Uttar Pradesh, Congress organizes 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' marathon in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Advertisement