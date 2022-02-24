Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans colourful facelift for slums in twin-city

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to give a colourful facelift to the slum clusters in the twin city. The initiative is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

There are 35 slum clusters in the twin-city out of which ten have been selected to launch the pilot project in the first phase. “ Apart from giving more cheerful and positive vibes, the coat of lively colours on hutments and the walls of its by-lanes topped with social messages will help keep the surroundings clean and hygienic and at the same time generate a sense of responsibility towards protecting the beauty of walls. Be it high-rises, complexes or slums-all have the right to live in clean surroundings," said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.

Apart from involving SBM volunteers who are already adding life to the dull walls of the twin-city through their work of colourful artistry, the civic administration plans to rope-in members of Self Help Groups (SHG) to take part in the initiative. To encourage participants, the MBMC has also decided to organise a competition in which certificates and cash prizes will be awarded to SHGs on the basis of their performance. There are around 100 Women's SHGs in the twin-city. The primary objective is to improve the living standards of slum dwellers, an official said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST