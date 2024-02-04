Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Plans Camps To Help People Access Govt Schemes

MBMC's Headquarter | File photo

Mira-Bhayandar: To remove barriers that prevent people from participating in various schemes launched by the government, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will organise special awareness camps as part of the ongoing Shasan Aplya Daari (government at your door steps) project.

The camps will be held at various venues across the twin-city including Maxus Mall (Bhayandar West), Navghar Naka (Bhayandar East) and TMT bus stop (Mira Road) on February 6 and at Maxus Mall, Golden Nest Circle, Anna Bhau Sathe Bhawan in Kashimira on February 7. The camps will be held between 10am to 5pm on both days.

The “Shasan Aplya Daari” initiative was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in May 2023, to take the government to the doorstep of the common people in the state and unlock the potentials of various schemes without any hassles and in an effortless manner.

Urging people to take advantage of these camps, municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar said, “Potential beneficiaries would greatly benefit from this initiative, which will provide access to multiple citizen-oriented schemes rolled out by the government under the unique programme.”

A range of beneficial schemes including Jananai Suraksha Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Ayushman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, simplified documentation for works related to property transactions various other schemes tailored for the welfare of physically challenged people, orphans and widowed/ destitute/divorced women will be explored in the camps. The local administrations have been asked to organise two-day camps in their jurisdictions to ensure the success of the initiative.