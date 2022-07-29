Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on alert as Swine Flu raises ugly head in twin-city | AFP

Even as COVID-19 infections have been witnessing a downward trend, swine flu has started raising its ugly head in the twin-city. The health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has registered three cases of confirmed swine flu in the twin-city. All these patients are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

“Yes, three confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported. However, the condition of all three patients are stable. To tackle any eventualities, we have reserved 20 beds with ICU facilities at the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar,” confirmed MBMC’s health-in-charge, Dr Nandkishore Lahane.

Apart from ensuring adequate medicines for the treatment of swine flu at its hospital and public health posts, the health department will soon start testing facilities at its laboratory to detect cases of swine flu. As a precautionary measure, the health department has issued an advisory asking people to cover their noses while sneezing and coughing. The advisory further states, regular washing of hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, avoid visiting crowded places and not take self-medication.