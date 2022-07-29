Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech as Azaan begins in Chandivali; watch video | FPJ

Mumbai: On Friday, former environment minister of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray’s video went viral on social media from his speech in Chandivali.

His visit to Chandivali was a part of his ‘Nishtha Yatra'. In the viral video, Aaditya Thackeray is seen pausing his speech as Azaan begins, he waited for a few minutes and then he resumed his speech.

For his Yatra, he is travelling to different parts of the state to meet and interact with the Shiv Sena workers. This tour was launched by Thackeray after the rebellion by Sena MLA which led to fall of the MVA government.

The 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by CM Thackeray crashed on June 29, capping a 10-day long political drama played across three states - Gujarat, Assam and Goa.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn-in as CM and Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM while the apparently bleeding Sena cried foul and moved the Supreme Court for various reliefs, with the crucial hearing scheduled on Monday, August 1, and now the party has demanded disqualification of the dozen MPs who switched sides.

Read Also Mumbai: Chief Justice Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL against CBI director