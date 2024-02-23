 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Moots Plasma Technology For Eco-Friendly Waste Processing
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Moots Plasma Technology For Eco-Friendly Waste Processing

Tenders Have Been Floated for the Rs.8.27 Crore Project Which will be Launched on an Experimental Basis to Process 8 Tonnes per Day (TPD) of Waste.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
After successfully implementing the waste to manure, biomining and waste to biogas projects, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon adopt the plasma technology to scientifically dispose of hazardous and mixed waste in an environmentally-friendly manner. The solid waste management department has floated tenders inviting bids from experienced agencies for the installation and commissioning of the plasma technology-based waste treatment plant near the existing facility at Dhaavgi village near Uttan.

The project having a capacity of treating eight tonnes per day (TPD) and carrying an estimated price tag of Rs.8.27 crore will be launched on experimental basis. As per the funding pattern, 70 percent of the project cost will be financed by the state government under the Suvarna Jayanti Nagrothan Maha Abhiyan and the remaining amount will have to be shouldered by the MBMC which has already allocated Rs.5 crore for the purpose in its annual budget. 

“We are into the process of implementing the plasma technology-based waste treatment plant. The technique has the advantage of producing less harmful by-products coupled with large waste volume reduction by consuming a comparatively limited space,” confirmed civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

The plasma-technology which is expected to significantly reduce the existing burden involves thermal treatment of hazardous and mixed waste without emanating smoke while producing around 7 percent ash which can be used to make construction materials like cement and pavement blocks.

Apart from consumables, two-year-free operations and maintenance will be provided by the shortlisted operator contractor, the MBMC will make available levelled land measuring around 6,000 square feet for the commissioning of the project. Apart from the 550 tonnes of garbage, an additional quantity of more than 10 ten tonnes is generated in the form of industrial and biomedical waste. 

However, the quantity of segregation at source continues to hover below 65 percent, which has become a cause of concern for the civic body as the lone waste process plant in Uttan is equipped with a mechanism to handle only segregated garbage.

