FPJ Impact: MBMC Gears Up To Hire Agency To Catch Stray Cattle In Mira-Bhayandar

FPJ

Taking cognizance of the Free Press Journal report (dated 4, February) which highlighted the nightmarish encounters faced by pedestrians and motorists due to the stray cattle roaming freely on the roads, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to resume the stray cattle impounding drive in the twin-city.

The MBMC had inked a three-year contract with a private agency in July 2022 to act against cattle found to be roaming on streets. As many as 105 stray cattle found roaming on the roads were rounded up by the teams deployed by the agency and each of the owners were fined Rs 2,000 with an undertaking that they will not let their cow or buffaloes wander in public places. Out of the penalty amounting Rs 2,000, the civic administration which did not have to spend a single penny for the cattle-catching tender was even entitled to receive Rs 690 as proceeds towards each catch. However, the agency backed out in September 2023 owing to stiff resistance in the form of abuses, threats and intimidation by some politically-backed cow vigilantes alleging ill-treatment to the cows.

FPJ

After the FPJ highlighted the risks posed to citizens and the strays, the animal husbandry department swung into action and started the process of appointing an agency to round up the cattle in a safe manner. “After discussing the modalities of the contract with the commissioner, tenders inviting interested agencies/organisations to catch stray cows will be floated early next week,” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner Ravi Pawar.

Read Also Mira Bhayanadar: Cops unearth illegal country liquor godown in Uttan

Apart from unreported strays, the number of cattle in MBMC's registry is around 1150 which includes cows and buffaloes in 29 small and big cow sheds. Since the abrupt termination of the contract the lone “kondwada” (a pen where stray animals are confined) run by the MBMC in Bhayandar has remained idle for the past more than a year and the stray cattle continue to dominate the roads and thus endangering people’s lives.

The MBMC will ensure that trained personnel are deployed and the vehicles are equipped with ramps to help prevent injuries during the cattle-catching drives while increasing the efficiency in loading and unloading of impounded cattle.