Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Drive To ‘Deep Clean’ 191 Public Loos

After starting the thorough cleaning of roads, pavements, traffic islands, parks, playgrounds, by-lanes and dividers regularly, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now focused its attention on deep cleaning all community toilets in the twin-city. While the 191-odd community toilets have been divided into five zones, special teams comprising conservancy workers led by sanitation officers have been deputed for the purpose. Class I and Class II officers will personally monitor the deep cleaning drive.

“Sanitary inspectors have been instructed to prepare a list of repair or renovation works and inform their seniors so that rectifications are carried out accordingly,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar while appealing to citizens, volunteers and social organisations for their cooperation and support.

The drive will be taken up between 10am to 2pm daily. The scope of work includes cleaning of tanks, washing toilets with the use of jet spray machines and removal of stickers pasted on walls. This is apart from carrying out repair and renovation works including fixing/replacing broken doors and plumbing apparatus like taps and clearing clogged pipes, manholes and other sewer systems with the help of suction machines.

Launched on December 28, the deep clean campaign marked the beginning of a series of cleanliness drives, which are being conducted across the twin-city. Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had personally visited the twin-city to oversee the campaign and encourage the sanitation staffers during its launch. The MBMC became the second civic body in the state after their Mumbai counterparts to launch the unique cleanliness campaign which is not only ensuring spic and span public places but also has a huge impact in reducing atmospheric pollution in the twin-city.