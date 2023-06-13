Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Heritage Lovers Win Bid To Restore Historic Glory

Mira Bhayandar: In a welcome news for fort lovers, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museum has allowed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to safely preserve the heritage masterpieces including two cannons and a rare stone stupa with a roughly cut cow and calf (Savatsa Dhenu) in the premises of the Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan near Bhayandar. The decision came after a team led by the assistant director (archaeology) from Ratnagiri division conducted an inspection of the fort and its surrounding areas in the first week of May.

The action followed after continuous follow-up by heritage lovers under the aegis of the Janjire Dharavi Killa Jatan Samithi. Apart from inspecting the fort and visiting other historic structures in the vicinity like- Dharavi Devi Temple, an ancient British-era water supply system, more than four centuries old Bethlehem Church and inscriptions on stone in the age-old Modi script, the team also reviewed the restoration and beautification work planned for the complete makeover of the Janjire Dharavi Fort.

While the stone stupa was found opposite the talao-wadi electric substation in the Anand Nagar area of Uttan, the cannons were spotted behind the nearby Karanja Devi temple. The director of the Mumbai-based Directorate of Archaeology and Museum-Dr. Tejas Garge in his letter to the municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole has allowed the civic body to safely remove the masterpieces under the supervision of the archaeology department officials and install them at a suitable location in the premises of the Janjire Dharavi Fort. While there is no specific recorded history in proving this, the cannons are said to be from the British-era and the stupa which symbolizes eternity or Moksha is believed to be 2,500 years old.

As a large number of cannons in forts across the state have been documented in old literature, the MBMC will have to safely dig out the cannons and enter its analytical details in the registry of the Archaeology and Museum, before its re-installation. “The installation of the cannons and the artefact will further enhance the historic importance of the fort and able military commander-Chimaji Appa who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule,” said Rohit Suvarna, an active member of Team Janjire which not only cleans graffiti and clear garbage, but are trying to take things further by making a conscious effort to restore the fort to its former glory.

Makeover on anvil

While the state tourism department has disbursed ₹10 crore out of the ₹25 crore for the makeover project, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has also made budgetary allocations of ₹3 crore in the current fiscal for the proper maintenance of the fort. Notably, the State Human Rights Commission had taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about the prevailing illegalities due to irresponsible behaviour shown by visitors which led to unhygienic surroundings and leftovers including empty liquor bottles. A network of 18 CCTV cameras have now been installed in and around the fort premises.

About Chimaji Appa

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning brilliance of Chimaji Appa’s career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a ‘burj’ (watch-tower), kissing the Arabian Sea.