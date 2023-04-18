Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar | File pic

Mira Bhayandar: In a welcome news for music lovers and budding artists, the state government has given its nod to pump funds amounting Rs. 25 crore for setting up a Gurukul-style music school in Mira Road. Gurukul is a type of residential system of education.

A notification to this effect has been recently released by the state urban development department (UDD), informed Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who has been regularly following the issue for the past several years.

Music school to come up in Ideal Park area of Mira Road

Funds will be disbursed to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a phased-wise manner in accordance with the progress of the construction work. The bhumi-pujan (ground breaking ceremony) will be held next month.

The music school which will come up on an amenity space in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road is to be named in memory of singing legend- Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar . “This music school will not only be a fitting tribute to the legendary singer but also a boon to hundreds of students who have musical talent, but find it difficult to nurture and pursue a career in music.” said Sarnaik.

Education model

The education module will be designed keeping in mind professional music courses in line with various certifications offered by recognised music universities. The proposed ground plus two structure measuring more than 25,000 square feet will be divided in different sections wherein dedicated spaces will be allotted to train students in classical music, singing and playing musical instruments like-harmonium, flute, sitar, drumming and tabla under the guidance of renowned artists in the music industry. The school will also tie-up with leading music institutions across the state to conduct the exams professionally.