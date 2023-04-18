 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

The education module will be designed keeping in mind professional music courses in line with various certifications offered by recognised music universities.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar | File pic

Mira Bhayandar: In a welcome news for music lovers and budding artists, the state government has given its nod to pump funds amounting Rs. 25 crore for setting up a Gurukul-style music school in Mira Road. Gurukul is a type of residential system of education.

A notification to this effect has been recently released by the state urban development department (UDD), informed Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who has been regularly following the issue for the past several years.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC starts installing 'smart' water meters at commercial units
article-image

Music school to come up in Ideal Park area of Mira Road

Funds will be disbursed to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in a phased-wise manner in accordance with the progress of the construction work. The bhumi-pujan (ground breaking ceremony) will be held next month.

The music school which will come up on an amenity space in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road is to be named in memory of singing legend- Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar . “This music school will not only be a fitting tribute to the legendary singer but also a boon to hundreds of students who have musical talent, but find it difficult to nurture and pursue a career in music.” said Sarnaik.

Education model

The education module will be designed keeping in mind professional music courses in line with various certifications offered by recognised music universities. The proposed ground plus two structure measuring more than 25,000 square feet will be divided in different sections wherein dedicated spaces will be allotted to train students in classical music, singing and playing musical instruments like-harmonium, flute, sitar, drumming and tabla under the guidance of renowned artists in the music industry. The school will also tie-up with leading music institutions across the state to conduct the exams professionally.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC demolishes illegal hutments obstructing pre-monsoon desilting work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata...

Thane: Civic body chief instructs officials to plan relocation of Rajiv Gandhi medical college and...

Thane: Civic body chief instructs officials to plan relocation of Rajiv Gandhi medical college and...

Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar cops return stolen goods worth ₹16 lakh to owners

Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar cops return stolen goods worth ₹16 lakh to owners

Mumbai: HC dismisses 1993 blast convict's plea seeking transfer to open prison

Mumbai: HC dismisses 1993 blast convict's plea seeking transfer to open prison

Vintage Macintosh to loyal fans, top takeaways from Apple's BKC store launch

Vintage Macintosh to loyal fans, top takeaways from Apple's BKC store launch