Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gears Up To Revive Old Wells With ₹50 Crore Govt Aid

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a mission to tap an alternate source of water by rejuvenating more than 24 old and defunct wells across the twin-city. The idea was mooted by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who followed up on the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which funds amounting Rs50 crore was allocated to the MBMC from the coffers of the urban development department (UDD) for the project.

Tenders floated; agency shortlisted

Subsequently, tenders were floated and an agency was shortlisted to execute the work. Sarnaik inaugurated the work at two defunct wells in Kashimira on Thursday. According to civic officials, 24 wells have so far been identified in the twin-city where the natural springs have been either blocked or the wells are being used to dump garbage and even to get rid of sewage. Some wells have been brazenly buried by local developers, sources said.

As per the master plan chalked out by the agency, firstly the wells will be dredged and natural springs activated by laying perforated pipes closed by end caps with a covering of wire mesh to prevent entry of dirt and other dust particles. The process will follow the cementing of retaining walls and installation of advanced solar-powered filtration plants above the wells, which will also be sealed using steel/iron railings to prevent mishaps and misuse.

“The age-old water supply resources have the potential to provide filtered water for non-potable uses and can be a stop-gap arrangement to minimise dependency on municipal supply and private tankers to some of the relatively parched areas. The wells can act as a groundwater recharge structure later. Appropriate steps will also be taken to ensure that the rejuvenated wells are maintained properly,” said Sarnaik.

The civic body is also planning to redesign the outer structure of the wells to give them an aesthetic look in various shapes like-treasure box, basket, gift box and even fruits to attract the attention of citizens and also create awareness on the importance of water conservation, harvesting and recharging ground water.