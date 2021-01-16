Mira Bhayandar: MBMC doctor to get first COVID-19 vaccine shot

The much awaited Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at three health care facilities including a private establishment in the twin-city on Saturday.

The first shot was given to MBMC’s RCH officer Dr. Anjali Patil who, along with her colleagues and medical personnel, has been playing an instrumental role in the fight against COVID-19 and making arrangements to ensure that the vaccination process is conducted in a hassle-free manner.

While 100 doses per vaccination center will be administered to beneficiaries per day, the drive took-off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the campaign facilitated by a two-way live interaction with the state administration during a webcast at the launch.

The immunisation drive took place in the presence of dignitaries’ including mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, legislator Geeta Jain, municipal commissioner Dr. Vijay Rathod, deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot, and leader of house Prashant Dalvi, amongst others.

A list of around 6,312 medicos and frontline workers from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments who have been enrolled in the central government created mobile application will receive the vaccine in the first phase.