Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Bags First Prize In State’s 'Majhi Vasundhara' Campaign

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has achieved first place in the Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) Campaign 3.0, a comprehensive initiative launched by the state government's environment and climate change department in October 2020. After undergoing a rigorous evaluation process, the MBMC secured the top spot in the three to 10 lakh population category.

In this competition, local bodies had to participate and work on various factors to improve the quality of air, earth, water, and energy in their respective areas. As a result of their efforts, the MBMC received ₹7 crore and a certificate for standing first in the 3 to 10 lakh population category. Additionally, they were honored with another ₹2 crore and a certificate of appreciation for excelling in the thematic group "Earth." The prizes were presented to MBMC chief Dilip Dhole by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar at a ceremony held at the Tata Theatre in the National Centre for the Performing Arts Complex, Nariman Point, on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5, 2023).

Dilip Dhole, the municipal commissioner, expressed his pride in receiving the award and dedicated it to all the citizens, officials, staffers, and other stakeholders for their valuable support. The MBMC conducted various programs as part of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan (My Earth campaign), including a cyclothon, awareness campaigns through street plays to highlight the importance of green initiatives, tree plantation drives, and the creation of a dedicated website providing information about gardens. They also transformed barren land parcels into urban forests using the unique Miyawaki forestation technique, based on the work of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, under the supervision of the Tree Authority.