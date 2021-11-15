Mira Bhayandar: MBMC asks private hospitals to display rate charts

Stung by complaints related to overcharging by private hospitals for various treatment facilities in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally rolled up its sleeves to keep a tab on any such fleecing tactics.

In a belated but much-needed move, the MBMC’s health department has served notices to the managements of private hospitals to display prescribed rates for healthcare services including consultation, diagnosis, treatment, procedures, reports, services, room rent and bed charges. The information must be displayed at prominent spots in the hospital which should be easily visible to visiting patients and their relatives.

The health department has given a 15-day ultimatum for hospitals to fall-in-line and install the display boards.

There are around 160 private healthcare establishments in the twin-city. The move is aimed at streamlining healthcare services in the twin-city, while ensuring that rates are capped in accordance with state government guidelines, said a health official. The civic administration is empowered to initiate punitive action against erring medical institutions.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Illegal immigrants held in Mira Road

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:15 PM IST