Mira Bhayandar: MBMC asks MMRDA to fix potholes caused by Metro work

Potholes on Dahisar Check Naka to Bhayandar route. | File Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) directed the private Metro Rail contractors deployed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to repair all the potholes on the rail route immediately. Local MLA Geeta Jain has threatened to launch a stir against the MMRDA and the MBMC if they fail to take immediate action against the potholes in the next four days.



Due to potholes and the bad condition of roads owing to potholes emerging from cranes and other heavy vehicles being used by contractors for the ongoing Metro Rail work, the commuters that are travelling between Dahisar Check Naka and Bhayandar are finding it difficult to cover the distance.



"Pedestrians, vehicle drivers, and bikers are facing difficulty covering the distance due to the pothole-ridden roads. Be it MMRDA or MBMC, we want all roads in the city to be free of potholes. I have met the civic administrator who has assured me to do the needful. If they fail to get rid of potholes in four days, we will go down on the streets and launch an agitation against them." warned Jain.



"The civic machinery is already in road repair mode and we have been communicating with our MMRDA counterparts to fix potholes on the metro rail route." said MBMC chief Dilip Dhole.



The civic administration had started pothole fixing work on a war footing, but the heavy spells of rain lashing the region for the past week have affected the speed, PWD officials said.



An extension of Metro-7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), Metro-9 is a 13.581-km-long route, including a 1.38-km-long elevated corridor. The ongoing work of the Metro-9 rail route has gathered momentum, as the local populace eagerly awaits its completion.



However, due to this work, the number of potholes has increased a lot due to the use of cranes and other heavy vehicles on the main road between Dahisar Check Naka and Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground in Bhayandar (West). Apart from potholes on the metro-route, the internal and arterial roads of the twin-city are also in bad condition.

Read Also Mumbai: MMRDA plans tunnel to connect Eastern freeway to Girgaon Chowpatty