Mira-Bhayandar: Massive Warehouse Fire Near Kashigaon Metro Triggers Panic; Swift Fire Brigade Response Prevents Major Disaster | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A major fire broke out on Monday at a warehouse located on an open plot directly adjacent to the Kashigaon Metro Station, causing widespread panic and disruption in the locality.

​While the incident resulted in extensive property damage and reduced a massive cache of goods to ashes, authorities confirmed that there was no loss of life or injuries reported.

​The incident occurred on a large, privately-owned plot running parallel to the road beneath the Kashigaon Metro Station. Over the years, this land has been utilized by various local businessmen to set up commercial shops and storage warehouses.

​According to eyewitnesses and fire officials, the warehouse contained highly inflammable materials, including certain chemicals. Because of this, the fire intensified rapidly, sending thick, billowing plumes of black smoke into the sky. The massive dark clouds visible from far away triggered a wave of anxiety among local residents and commuters passing through the metro corridor.

​Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) rushed to the spot.

The flames were spreading aggressively towards an adjacent vehicle garage, threatening to turn the accident into a major chain reaction of explosions.

Firefighters acted swiftly, deploying water hoses to cordon off the flames. Their prompt response successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from consuming the neighbouring businesses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/