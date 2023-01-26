Mira Bhayandar: Massive fire breaks out in commercial building at Mira Road; 3 rescued

e-Paper Get App
Property worth around Rs 45 lakh was gutted in flames.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: A massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building which houses commercial establishments and showrooms of reputed clothing brands and other products in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road on Thursday night.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, property worth around Rs 45 lakh was gutted in flames. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire had apparently started from a call centre located on the sixth floor of the building named Space 912 at around 1:30 am.

Four hour long operation carried out

“After getting the call, I along with the team rushed to the spot and started fire-fighting operations. We ensured that the fire did not spread to other floors. The fire was brought under control in less than two hours, however the cooling process to eliminate chances of re-ignition took another few hours.” said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade. Three people identified as- Suresh Mallik (29), Neet Vikas (31) and Mohan Janak (40) who were trapped on the terrace of the building were rescued by the fire brigade personnel. A team of 61 fire brigade personnel from four fire stations used a turntable ladder (TTL), seven fire engines and two water tankers in controlling the fire in a more than four-hour operation.

article-image

