Mira-Bhayandar: Man from Surat held with country-made gun

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Naya Nagar police arrested a 38-year-old person who was found to be in illegal possession of a country-made pistol in Mira Road on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap near Isha Wines and apprehended the suspect, identified as Rohit Sivabhai Bhutani (38). Upon frisking, the cops found Bhutani to be in illegal possession of a country-made pistol (7mm bore). Bhutani, who is a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 and Arms Act.

Investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the firearm.