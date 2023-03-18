 Mira-Bhayandar: Man from Surat held with country-made gun
Investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the firearm.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Naya Nagar police arrested a 38-year-old person who was found to be in illegal possession of a country-made pistol in Mira Road on Friday night. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap near Isha Wines and apprehended the suspect, identified as Rohit Sivabhai Bhutani (38). Upon frisking, the cops found Bhutani to be in illegal possession of a country-made pistol (7mm bore). Bhutani, who is a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 and Arms Act. 

