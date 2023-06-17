Mira-Bhayandar: Man Cons Jeweller With Fake Gold, Decamps With ₹2.32 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

The Naya Nagar police are on the lookout of a conman who duped a 51-year-old jeweller of more than ₹2.32 lakh by passing off a fake gold bracelet as genuine on Thursday evening. In his statement to the police, the owner of Ayesha Jewellers near N.H.School in Mira Road, said that an unidentified man walked into his shop at around 6:20 pm.

Jeweller finds out he had been cheated

The man offered to sell the bracelet as he needed money. To win the jeweller's confidence, he also produced a bill of purchase issued by a Kolhapur-based gold ornament showroom. After conducting a basic check to test the authenticity of the metal, the complainant agreed to buy the ornament at ₹3,02,630 and handed over ₹2,32,630 cash asking him to come next day for the remaining balance amounting ₹70,000.

However, the man failed to turn up following which the complainant tried to call on his number and found it unreachable.. The jeweller later approached a hallmark testing unit to check the purity of the yellow metal, only to learn that it was not gold but an imitation. An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the conman at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were under way.