Man arrested for duping jeweller of Rs 2.5 lakh

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly duping a jeweller on the pretext of selling gold at a cheaper rate. The accused, Irfan Malik, has six cases of cheating jewellers registered against him.

A jeweller recently registered a case of cheating with Kasturba Marg police station. In the complaint, the jeweller stated that Malik met him a few days ago and offered him 100 gm of gold biscuit for Rs 2.5 lakh. Since it was way below the market price, the jeweller went ahead with the deal.

On October 31, the complainant met Irfan and his accomplice Deepak Shinde at a Dahisar hotel, where they give him the fake gold biscuit and he paid Rs2,50,000 to them.

According to the jeweller, two other associates of the accused came in suddenly in the guise of policemen and took away Irfan and Deepak as well as the money and the fake gold biscuit. The complainant sensed something fishy and registered a case.

The crime branch unit 12, which had busted a gang for duping jewellers with the same modus operandi, arrested Malik from Dahisar. Malik has 5 cases of cheating registered against him earlier also.

“The modus operandi of the gang is to induce the persons to by gold biscuits at lower rates and after receiving the cash run away with the money and the fake gold biscuits,” said an officer.