Mira-Bhayandar: Man Accused Of Killing Delivery Boy In Mira Road Held After 11 Months

Representative image

After evading arrest for over 11 months, a 24-year-old youth was finally arrested by the police for his involvement in brutally murdering a delivery boy in Mira Road on January 30, 2023.

The gruesome crime was the fallout of a petty dispute between the maternal uncle of the deceased identified as Ankush Raj (20) with some people over fuel at a petrol pump in Kashimira. A resident of Queens Park in Mira Road, Ankush worked as a delivery boy with an e-commerce platform.

Fight over breaking queue at petrol pump

Investigations revealed that Ankush’s uncle Harsh Raj had picked up a fight with a man identified as Ayush over breaking the queue at a petrol pump in Kashimira just hours before the murder. The deceased had intervened to resolve the issue. Irate over being hit and humiliated, Ayush called his friends and started searching for Harsh Raj to take revenge. Instead, they spotted Ankush near Jangid Circle and assaulted him with choppers and swords leading to his death.

While 11 assailants were arrested within 4 hours of the crime, their three accomplices had remained absconding. The crime detection team which was following the case, received a tip-off that one of the absconding accused identified as Rohit Paswan (24) would arrive to meet his relative near Chene bridge in Kashimira.

Cops lay trap

The team led by police inspector (crime) Rahukumar Patil under the guidance of senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode laid a trap and arrested Paswan on Saturday. A native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, the deceased had recently come to the city and bagged the job of a delivery boy, just over a month before he was murdered.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act had been registered at the Mira Road police station against all the accused who are either students or working as delivery men.