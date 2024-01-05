Mira-Bhayandar: Lured By High Returns, Ayurvedic Medicine Dealer Loses ₹7 Lakh, Probe On

Representative photo

A 68-year-old senior citizen who runs a shop selling Ayurvedic medicines in Mira Road was duped of more than ₹7 lakh after falling prey to a bogus investment scheme.

In his complaint to the police, the shop owner Sanktaprasad Vishwakarma (68) stated that he came into contact with a duo identified as Mumtaaz Ahmed and Ravindra Goswami through a common acquaintance.

The duo promised an unbelievable profit amounting ₹1,640 per day by making an investment of ₹90,000, with an assurance that he was at liberty to withdraw his investment at will. Vishwakarma transferred ₹7.06 lakh to the specified bank accounts between 21, December, 2022 to 23, January, 2023. In an apparent bid to gain the trust of the complainant, the duo doled out a profit totalling ₹2.18 lakh. The complainant re-invested the entire amount to reap more profits.

However, the duo not only stopped giving the assured returns but also went incommunicado, following which the senior citizen registered a complaint with the Mira Road police station.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) was registered on Thursday against the duo who are still at large. Further investigations were on.