Mira-Bhayandar: Late Night Booze Party On Ro-Ro Ferry Stirs Up A Storm; Watch

A little over a month after it was inaugurated with much fanfare, the roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service between Vasai-Bhayandar (and vice versa) was used as a booze-fuelled party boat on Sunday night.

A video clip showing a group of young people dancing to the tunes of Bhojpuri numbers while consuming alcohol on the decks of ‘Arohi’ – one of the boats that ferries passengers on the Bhayandar-Vasai route – went viral on various social media platforms, inviting the ire of people.

The boat was apparently anchored at the Bhayandar creek during the event. It has been alleged that revellers seen in the video were members of a local youth organisation owing allegiance to a national party.

Officials attached to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) clarified that the event was held after the operational ferry hours, and that the boat is a privately-owned asset.

The Chief Executive of MMB, Dr Manik Gursal, said, “We are not taking this lightly. I have already directed my officials to investigate the matter. Appropriate action will be taken as per the findings of the investigations.”

Provisions of the Prohibition Act not only disallow consumption of alcohol in public places, but restrain the owner from allowing their property to be used for illegal alcohol consumption.

The Ratnagiri-based Suvarnadurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited has been permitted to operate the ro-ro passenger vessels on this creek route on an experimental basis. Offering a much faster and more efficient mode of transportation, the vessels have a capacity to ferry 100 passengers and 33 vehicles including two-, three- and four-wheelers at a time.