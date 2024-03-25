Mira-Bhayandar: Shop Raided For Illegally Selling 'Steroids' To Fitness Freaks In Mira Road

A team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police along with officials from the Thane unit of the Food and Drug Authorities (FDA), raided a fitness store in Mira Road for storing and selling body building drugs without any type of licenses or permission from concerned authorities.

The action was followed in response to specific information about misuse of prescribed drugs from a fitness store located in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road. The team led by police inspector -Amar Parathe and PSI Ghadge raided the K5 Fitness and Wellness Store which was operating from the Saraogi Avenue building located in the posh Beverly Park area of Mira Road on Saturday and seized 11 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections (30mg/ml).

The accused identified as-Kanhaiya Kanojiya who was involved in black-marketing of the drug was neither able to produce any documents to validate the legality of keeping such stock, nor any bills for the same which indicated that the procurement was from unlicensed sources. While the drugs were seized by the FDA, Kanojiya was arrested and an offence under section 336 of the IPC which deals with the offense of causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety and provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 was registered against him at the Mira Road police station.

Notably, Kanojiya is a habitual offender who was earlier booked for his involvement in a similar offence in November, 2022. As the craze for quick muscle gain is leading to illegal use of therapeutic drugs like Mephentermine which is used to maintain normal blood pressure in patients, several gymnasiums and fitness stores are on surveillance radar for similar illegalities.

Such drugs cannot be sold over-the-counter without a doctor’s prescription, nor can it be bought from an unlicensed source, confirmed an FDA officer. Moreover, abuse of steroids can damage vital organs. The case has been handed over to the Mira Road police for conducting further investigations.