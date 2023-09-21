 Mira-Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Reunite Mentally Ill Woman, Kid With Kin In Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Reunite Mentally Ill Woman, Kid With Kin In Assam

Mira-Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Reunite Mentally Ill Woman, Kid With Kin In Assam

Police safely handed over the woman and her daughter to her family's custody after tracing her family in Assam

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
The woman and her daughter were safely reunited with her family in Assam | File pic

Mira-Bhayandar: The Kashimira police reunited a 22-year-old mentally ill woman and her three-year-old daughter with their kin living in Nagaon town of Assam.

According to the police, the women and child help cell was informed by social workers about the woman with a mental health condition wandering on the streets with her daughter.

The police team located them and admitted the woman to a hospital in Thane. However, the woman could provide only bits and pieces of information on her background and her family's whereabouts.

Based on the information inked on her Aadhar card, it was learnt that the woman belonged to Nagaon in Assam, following which police with the help of Assam police managed to establish contact with her family.

“After verifications, we safely handed over the custody of the woman and her daughter to their family,” said an officer.

The dedicated cell established by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police was formally inaugurated by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Madhukar Pandey in the presence of additional commissioner Shrikant Pathak and other senior officials on Thursday.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Seven, including cop, held for Bollywood-style kidnap, extortion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...