Mira-Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Reunite Mentally Ill Woman, Kid With Kin In Assam

Mira-Bhayandar: The Kashimira police reunited a 22-year-old mentally ill woman and her three-year-old daughter with their kin living in Nagaon town of Assam.

According to the police, the women and child help cell was informed by social workers about the woman with a mental health condition wandering on the streets with her daughter.

The police team located them and admitted the woman to a hospital in Thane. However, the woman could provide only bits and pieces of information on her background and her family's whereabouts.

Based on the information inked on her Aadhar card, it was learnt that the woman belonged to Nagaon in Assam, following which police with the help of Assam police managed to establish contact with her family.

“After verifications, we safely handed over the custody of the woman and her daughter to their family,” said an officer.

The dedicated cell established by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police was formally inaugurated by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Madhukar Pandey in the presence of additional commissioner Shrikant Pathak and other senior officials on Thursday.

