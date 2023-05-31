Mira-Bhayandar: JCB driver held for sand theft while sand mafia remains at large

Officials from the revenue department took action against illegal sand dredging activities at Ghodbunder creek in Kashimira. However, the action was limited to the arrest of a JCB driver, while the actual beneficiaries of the illegal activities remained unidentified. During a regular inspection drive, a team led by talathi Abhijeet Bodke noticed a suspiciously moving JCB in the reti-bunder area of Ghodbunder. The team seized the JCB and registered an offence at the Kashimira police station against the driver, identified as Shailendra Rampreet Mishad (48). The driver was charged with theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and illegal extraction of mineral under section 48 (8) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. However, the FIR did not mention the names of the JCB owner and other perpetrators, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the revenue department's action.

When asked about the situation, Abhijeet Bodke stated, "We only found the driver at the spot, so an FIR was registered against him." Senior police inspector Sandip Kadam of the Kashimira police station commented that a detailed investigation was underway, and action would be taken against those found involved in the illegal sand dredging activities.

In a separate incident, the revenue department had seized eight diesel pumps used to wash illegally dredged sand from Ghodbunder last week. Despite judicial restrictions on sand mining activities, the powerful sand mafia in Thane and Palghar district continued to extract large quantities of sand from Ghodbunder creek and other sand-rich locations in the Vasai-Virar belt. The administration, apart from occasional actions, has been reluctant to launch a major crackdown on the sand mafia, who allegedly enjoy the support of local politicians. Illegal sand dredging can lead to prosecution under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Environment Act, and mining regulations.