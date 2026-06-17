Mira-Bhayandar Imposes 20% Water Cut With Fortnightly Shutdowns As El Niño Delays Monsoon | Representational Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: The water scarcity crisis in Mira-Bhayandar city is worsening by the day. With the El Niño effect threatening to delay the monsoon, the municipal corporation has enforced a 20% water cut across the city. Under this new schedule, water supply will be completely shut down once every 15 days.

Residents already reeling from low pressure and frequent disruptions

​Residents of Mira-Bhayandar have been battling severe water shortages for some time now. Frequent disruptions and low-pressure supply in several areas have forced citizens to depend heavily on private water tankers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a delayed monsoon due to the impact of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Intense summer heat has led to rapid evaporation of water from the dams, causing a sharp decline in reserves. Water levels in local wells and borewells have also plummeted significantly.

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​Intense heat causes rapid evaporation from dams and borewells

To ensure that the available water reserves last until August 31, 2026, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday, June 9, between Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officials and the Water Resources Department.

​The joint committee officially decided to implement a 20% water cut. The civic body clarified that as part of this measure, the city's water supply will remain completely suspended once every fortnight.

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