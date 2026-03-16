Mira Bhayandar Hospital Shocker: 89-Year-Old Patient On Ventilator Bitten By Rat, Sparking Outrage Over Safety Lapses | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking and infuriating incident has come to light at the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Mira Bhayandar, where an elderly woman in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was reportedly bitten by a rat. The incident has raised serious questions regarding the lack of hygiene and security within the hospital's most critical department.

About The Case

The victim, 89-year-old Suhasini Mathekar, was admitted to the hospital on March 12 following health complaints. Due to her critical condition, she was placed on a ventilator in the ICU located on the fourth floor of the facility.

On the morning of March 13, family members visiting the ICU were horrified to discover that a rat had bitten the elderly woman’s hand. According to the family, the rodent scurried away only after they intervened.

The victim’s family has leveled serious allegations against the hospital staff. They have questioned how the doctors and nurses on night duty failed to notice the presence of a rat or the distress of a patient in such a sensitive environment.

"It is shocking that such an incident could occur in a supposedly sterile and highly monitored zone like the ICU," a family member stated. Public outrage is mounting over the perceived administrative apathy, with many calling for a high-level inquiry into the hospital’s management.

The presence of rodents in an ICU points to a complete breakdown of sanitation and safety protocols. Such lapses not only affect individual patients but also pose a significant infection risk to everyone in the ward.

The family has officially demanded A thorough investigation into the conduct of the staff on duty. An immediate audit of the hospital’s cleanliness and pest control measures. And Strict action against those responsible for the lapse to ensure such a traumatic event never recurs.

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