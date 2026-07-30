Mira Bhayandar Horror: Man Held After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Stray Dog In Indralok Area; Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera |

Mumbai: A shocking case of alleged animal abuse has come to light from Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai, where a man, claimed to be an autorickshaw driver, was caught on camera allegedly sexually abusing a stray dog in the early hours of July 28 in the Indralok area. The accused has since been taken into police custody and an FIR has been registered.

The incident was brought to light by Instagram user Parth Godavariya, who shared videos narrating the ordeal and the action taken against the accused. According to Godavariya, he and his brother were driving at around 2 am when they noticed an autorickshaw driver carrying a stray dog in his lap. Finding the behaviour suspicious, they turned back to investigate.

Disgusting Act Caught On Cam

In the video, Godavariya alleged that the man had taken the dog behind the rickshaw. As they began recording the incident, they allegedly found the driver sexually abusing the animal. "We immediately grabbed him by the collar and pulled him out. He tried to escape and even accused us of framing him," Godavariya said in the video.

He further claimed that passersby initially did not come forward to help, while a few autorickshaw drivers stopped briefly before leaving. After several minutes, local residents, including Ramesh Waghmare, another man identified as Rishabh and animal feeder Gayatri, arrived at the spot and helped restrain the accused before informing the police.

The group later took the accused to the police station, where an FIR was registered. In a follow-up video, Godavariya claimed that the accused confessed to the offence during police proceedings. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the contents of any alleged confession.

Appeal For Vigilance

Appealing for awareness, Godavariya urged people to remain vigilant and report such incidents. "Today it happened to a voiceless animal. Tomorrow, people with such a mindset could become a threat to someone else's family. Please speak up whenever you witness something wrong," he said. Police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

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