Mira-Bhayandar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa Centre In Mira Road; 5 Women Rescued, 2 Men Arrested

MBVV Police rescued five women and arrested two men after raiding a spa centre allegedly being used as a front for prostitution in Mira Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar, July 29, 2026: Police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in the Kanakia Police Station limits of the Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate.

During a raid at the ANS Spa Centre in the Beverly Park area, officers rescued five women and arrested two men allegedly involved in the illegal operation.

Raid Based On Intelligence

The raid was carried out on Monday by a police team formed under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ganpat Pingle. Confirming the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan of Mira Road said the action was based on specific intelligence, following which officers laid a trap and raided the spa, uncovering the alleged sex trade.

Five Women Rescued

During the operation, police safely rescued five women believed to be victims of the racket. Two male suspects were allegedly caught red-handed and taken into custody. Investigators suspect the spa had been operating as a front for illegal prostitution activities for an extended period.

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Probe Underway

A case has been registered against the accused at Kanakia Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Police are now investigating the wider network behind the racket, including identifying other persons involved and the owner of the spa centre.

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