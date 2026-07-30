Mira-Bhayandar Horror: 24-Year-Old Son Dies Trying To Save Mother During Domestic Dispute | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mira-Bhayandar: A tragic and harrowing incident has come to light under the jurisdiction of the Uttan Coastal Police Station in Mira-Bhayandar. A 24-year-old youth lost his life after shielding his mother from a lethal attack launched by his father during a heated domestic quarrel. The heartbreaking tragedy has left the entire neighborhood in shock.

​Dispute Over Family Function Escalates

​According to initial details, an argument broke out between the husband and wife over attending a close relative's (nephew's) engagement ceremony. What began as a minor argument rapidly escalated, leading the enraged husband to launch a violent assault on his wife with a weapon kept in the house.

​Realizing his mother’s life was in grave danger as his father turned aggressive and violent, the 24-year-old son immediately rushed in to intervene. In his attempt to shield his mother, the young man took the blow intended for her, sustaining critical injuries.

​Lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members and locals. However, attending doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

​Upon receiving news of the incident, the Uttan Coastal Police arrived at the scene and immediately took the accused father into custody. A formal complaint has been registered, and a local court has remanded the accused to three days of police custody.

​Confirming the incident, Kanhaiya Thorat, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhayandar West Division), stated, "This tragic event stems from a domestic dispute. The police have arrested the accused, and a thorough investigation covering all technical and situational aspects is currently underway."

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