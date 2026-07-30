Mira-Bhayandar Horror: 24-Year-Old Son Dies Trying To Save Mother During Domestic Dispute

Mira-Bhayandar: A tragic and harrowing incident has come to light under the jurisdiction of the Uttan Coastal Police Station in Mira-Bhayandar. A 24-year-old youth lost his life after shielding his mother from a lethal attack launched by his father during a heated domestic quarrel. The heartbreaking tragedy has left the entire neighborhood in shock.
Dispute Over Family Function Escalates
According to initial details, an argument broke out between the husband and wife over attending a close relative's (nephew's) engagement ceremony. What began as a minor argument rapidly escalated, leading the enraged husband to launch a violent assault on his wife with a weapon kept in the house.
Realizing his mother’s life was in grave danger as his father turned aggressive and violent, the 24-year-old son immediately rushed in to intervene. In his attempt to shield his mother, the young man took the blow intended for her, sustaining critical injuries.
Lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members and locals. However, attending doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Upon receiving news of the incident, the Uttan Coastal Police arrived at the scene and immediately took the accused father into custody. A formal complaint has been registered, and a local court has remanded the accused to three days of police custody.
Confirming the incident, Kanhaiya Thorat, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhayandar West Division), stated, "This tragic event stems from a domestic dispute. The police have arrested the accused, and a thorough investigation covering all technical and situational aspects is currently underway."
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