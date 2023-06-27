Mira-Bhayandar: Hair Donation Drive Organised For Patients In Cancer Survivor Month

As a part of their campaign to enhance confidence and self-esteem among women suffering from cancer, volunteers of the Mickey Amogh Foundation with the support of NGO-Milaap have organized a unique hair donation drive to mark the National Cancer Survivor Month which is observed in June every year. The drive will be held at the Purple Salon-n-Academy, near Allahabad Bank in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road on Friday, June 30.

Free hair cut for donors

The Mira Road-based Deep Dream Charitable Trust has also extended its support to the noble cause. People, especially women who donate their hair, will be rewarded with a free haircut. The minimum length of the hair should be 12 inches and above. Not just women, but several children falling in this criteria can also donate their hair. “Cancer hair loss is a frustrating side effect of treatment and to help them overcome the mental agony in this difficult battle, we are doing our bit by collecting hair for the past six years. The hair is used to make natural wigs at a professional unit in Santacruz which takes proper care to weave natural wigs and provide them to us at a subsidized cost.

Hair woven into natural wigs

"The wigs are provided free of cost to needy patients,” says Vivek Sharma who heads the Mickey Amogh Foundation. Hair has to be washed, dried and tied into a plait with rubber bands at both the ends before cutting. “Hair donated by four to five individuals can be weaved into a natural wig. Donors can confirm their participation by contacting 9137441392,” added Sharma. The National Cancer Survivor Month in June is a period to honor and celebrate individuals who have faced cancer and emerged as survivors.