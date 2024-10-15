Mira-Bhayandar: Government Approves Transfer Of Highway Police Help Center From Chinchoti To MBVV Commissionerate

Mira-Bhayandar's Highway Police Help Center at Chinchoti is officially transferred to the MBVV Commissionerate | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following a request from the office of Director General of Police, the state government has given its nod for handover of the post and functioning of the Highway Police Help Center at Chinchoti in Vasai that had been under the establishment of Highway Traffic Police department, to the establishment of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) for regulation of traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

In September 2019, following a government decision, MBVV Commissionerate was established after the division of jurisdictions of Thane Rural and Palghar police units. Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway-48 which comes under the jurisdiction of Chinchoti Highway Police Help Center falls in the jurisdiction of MBVV Commissionerate. Therefore, the traffic related planning is done by the traffic branch of the MBVV commissionerate.

"The Office of the Director General of Police had requested the state government to transfer the equipment and manpower of the Highway Police Help Center Chinchoti and the work of traffic regulation to the MBVV Commissionerate. Accordingly, the issue of handover of three Police Sub-Inspectors and 33 police personnel approved for Chinchoti Highway Police Help Center at the establishment of Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), to the MBVV Commissionerate was under the consideration of the Government. Accordingly, the government has decided to give its nod for the same," said a government official.