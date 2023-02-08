Mira Bhayandar: Golden hour alert helps youth get back Rs 4.5 Lakh lost to cyber fraud

Mira Bhayandar: Golden hour alert helps youth get backRs 4.5 Lakh lost to cyber fraud | representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: Adding one more leaf to its achievement tree, the cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped a victim recover Rs.4.5 lakh which was siphoned off from his bank account.

The complainant-Dushyant Kumar received a link on his mobile phone tagged with an offer of increasing the reward points on his credit card. Kumar clicked on the link and shared crucial details. Minutes later he was shocked to learn that the spend limit on his card had reduced by Rs.4.5 lakh.

Cyber cell reverses transaction

Not wasting any time, Kumar immediately contacted the cyber cell and registered his complaint on Friday (3, February). The cyber cell swung into action and managed to reverse the transaction by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions within 48 hours.

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), a senior MBVV police official said that people can call the cybercrime cell on 1930 / 28110135 or WhatsApp 900 488 0135 and even email at cybercrime.mb-vv@mahapolice.gov.in for reporting online frauds. Notably, the total number of cybercrime complaints received by the cell has leaped by more than three times from 794 in 2021 to 2,738 in 2022. The cybercrime cell office has a painting of an achievement tree which demonstrates brief information about every successful refund on leaves.

