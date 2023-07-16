Mira-Bhayandar: Goat Thieves Headed To Ajmer Shrine Nabbed By Cops In Gujarat | FPJ

Less than a week after stealing 33 goats from mutton shops in Bhayandar, a duo has been apprehended at Ahmedabad railway station in Gujarat. The arrests took place as they were about to board a train bound for Ajmer, where they had apparently planned to visit a shrine. The police received complaints from Mohammed Yasin Qureshi and Afzal Qureshi, owners of mutton shops Goodluck and Shalimar respectively, reporting the theft of 13 and 20 goats collectively valued at more than ₹1.48 lakh from their shops located in the Indira Market area of Bhayandar (west) on the night of July 9.

Goat Owner's employee had mysteriously disappeared

The stolen goats were discovered missing when the shop owners opened their establishments the following morning. Mohammed Yasin suspected the involvement of his employee, who had mysteriously disappeared since the day of the theft, and whose mobile phone was also unreachable. Subsequent investigations revealed the identities of the duo as Mohammed Aslam Qureshi, an employee of Goodluck Mutton Shop, and his accomplice Raju. The two hired a tempo and paid ₹18,000 to transport the stolen goats, which they later sold at a livestock market in Patva village near Ahmedabad.

Upon receiving details from the tempo owner, a police team immediately departed for Ahmedabad. With the assistance of local counterparts and based on technical analysis, they successfully apprehended the duo at the railway station. It was discovered that the duo was en route to Ajmer, likely for a shrine visit. The accused have been remanded to custody and are facing charges under section 408 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust. The police have recovered the stolen goats, which will be returned to their rightful owners.

This incident follows the recent apprehension of three members of a gang by the crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. The gang was involved in stealing goats in the region and would travel in stolen tempos for their criminal activities.

The successful arrest of the duo involved in the goat theft highlights the police's swift response and dedication to combating crimes in the area. The recovery of the stolen goats brings some relief to the affected shop owners, who can now resume their business operations.

