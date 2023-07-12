 Mira-Bhayandar: 33 Goats Worth Over ₹1.48 L Stolen From Two Butcher Shops In Bhayandar
The complainant said in his report that he suspected the involvement of his employee who had mysteriously disappeared since the day of theft and his mobile phone was also not reachable.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Cases of goat thefts are giving a headache to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) cops. Less than a month after the crime branch unit nabbed three people who moved around in stolen tempos for stealing goats in the region, another case of goat theft was reported from Bhayandar.

This time 33 goats worth more than ₹1.48 lakh were stolen from two butcher shops in Bhayandar (west) in a single night. According to the police, they received complaints from Mohammed Yasin Qureshi and Afzal Qureshi that 13 and 20 goats belonging to them had been stolen from their respective mutton shops located in the Indira Market area of Bhayandar (west).

Mutton shop employee suspected of being insider

The thefts were discovered after both opened their shops on Monday morning. In his complaint to the police, Mohammed Yasin said he suspected the involvement of his employee who had mysteriously disappeared since the day of theft and his mobile phone was also not reachable. The police have registered an offence under section 408 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust against the accused. Further investigations were on.

