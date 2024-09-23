 Mira-Bhayandar: Gang Of Women Robs Steel Bars Worth ₹54,000 From Metro Rail Construction Site; Case Registered
Eighty steel bars worth more than Rs 54,000 were stolen by a gang of thieves from the Metro Rail construction site in Bhayandar last week. The 16 mm and 20 mm steel bars weighing 734 kilograms which were kept near the fly-over-bridge (between pillar number 252 and 254) in Bhayandar were found to be missing.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Women Caught on CCTV Stealing Steel Bars Worth ₹54,000 from Bhayandar Metro Site | File Photo

After verifications with the labourers that the consignment had not been utilised yet, officials from the contractual agency scanned footage captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity and spotted a group of women stealing the bars, late in the night.

Based on the complaint filed by security rounder-Santosh Shinde, the Bhayandar police registered an offence under sections 303(2) for theft and 3(5) for joint criminal liability of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified thieves on 22, September. Further investigations were underway.

