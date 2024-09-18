 Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In Eco-Friendly Immersions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In Eco-Friendly Immersions

Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In Eco-Friendly Immersions

Besides elaborate arrangements made by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at the 27 immersion points including four artificial ponds, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police had beefed up security to ensure that the festival which is marked by devotion as well as enthusiasm passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents being reported.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Final Day Immersions | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: With 2,101 immersions recorded on occasion of Anant Chaturdashi (final immersion day) on Tuesday, the total number of Lord Ganesh idols which graced the twin-city during the 10-day festival touched 20,668 mark.

As per official comparative statistics provided by the civic body, a marginal increase of 125 idols had been registered. The figure had stood at 20,543 in 2023 and 19,571 in 2022.

Besides elaborate arrangements made by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) at the 27 immersion points including four artificial ponds, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police had beefed up security to ensure that the festival which is marked by devotion as well as enthusiasm passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents being reported.

On the concluding day, devotees bid farewell to 2,101 idols of the loving elephant headed God including 3192 and 17,476 made out of the eco-friendly shaadu (natural clay) and Plaster of Paris (PoP) respectively. The civic administration had created four artificial ponds to facilitate eco-friendly immersions.

FPJ Shorts
ED Leadership Overhaul: Subhash Agrawal Appointed To Western Region, Satyabrata Kumar Takes Charge Of Eastern Region
ED Leadership Overhaul: Subhash Agrawal Appointed To Western Region, Satyabrata Kumar Takes Charge Of Eastern Region
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
The Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers IPO: ₹6.12 Crore Public Subscribed Over 438 Times; NIIs Bid Over 500x
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 1,397 Idols Immersed In Twin-City On 7th Day Of Festival
article-image

A total of 1,989 idols were immersed in the artificial ponds. Last year the number of immersions in artificial ponds stood at 1,747 which is indicative of the eco-friendly acceptance by devotees towards keeping a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In...

Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In...

Maharashtra: Tata Power Renewable Energy Secures 400 MW Hybrid Project From MSEDCL, Largest...

Maharashtra: Tata Power Renewable Energy Secures 400 MW Hybrid Project From MSEDCL, Largest...

Mumbai: Youth Congress Burns Effigies Of Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad And BJP MP Bonde Over Derogatory...

Mumbai: Youth Congress Burns Effigies Of Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad And BJP MP Bonde Over Derogatory...

Bombay High Court: 'If Loudspeakers, Sound Systems Are Harmful During Ganesh Festival, They're...

Bombay High Court: 'If Loudspeakers, Sound Systems Are Harmful During Ganesh Festival, They're...

Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO

Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO