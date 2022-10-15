e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laid for new 16-storey Maratha Bhavan held at Kashi Mira

Mira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laid for new 16-storey Maratha Bhavan held at Kashi Mira

The building will have a hostel with the capacity to accommodate 200 students.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosale, and others during the foundation laying ceremony at Kashi Mira. |
Follow us on

Mira Bhayandar: Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati in the presence of Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, performed bhumi-pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) for the construction of new 16-storey Maratha Bhavan (community hall) building and also hoisted a 100-foot flag on Saturday at Ghodbunder fort in Kashimira.

The building will be named after Maratha commander Narveer Tanaji Malusare. It will be built by a private developer under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) through the transfer of development rights (TDR) exchange policy. The building will be a 16-story tower with a hostel having the capacity to accommodate 200 students (100 boys and 100 girls).

It will offer enough space to serve the recreational activities related to the community’s ancient culture and traditional heritage.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole said, "The project is expected to be completed in two years." Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosale, Jyotitai Mete, parents of Martyr Major Kaustubh Rane, legislators Pratak Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, and Nitesh Rane, amongst others.

Read Also
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena ties up with Sambhaji Brigade to save Hindutva and regional...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Passenger forced to cross track entitled to compensation if hit by train: Bombay HC

Passenger forced to cross track entitled to compensation if hit by train: Bombay HC

Mumbai updates: Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at 'Varsha'

Mumbai updates: Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at 'Varsha'

Mumbai: BMC's disaster management cell to teach rescue techniques in five-day training programme

Mumbai: BMC's disaster management cell to teach rescue techniques in five-day training programme

Mumbai: City activists say Animal Cruelty Act needs amendments, put up billboards asking govt to...

Mumbai: City activists say Animal Cruelty Act needs amendments, put up billboards asking govt to...

Mumbai: 337 km of metro rail to be built by 2026 in MMR, says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: 337 km of metro rail to be built by 2026 in MMR, says CM Eknath Shinde