Mira Bhayandar: Foundation stone laid for new 16-storey Maratha Bhavan held at Kashi Mira

Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosale, and others during the foundation laying ceremony at Kashi Mira. |

Mira Bhayandar: Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati in the presence of Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, performed bhumi-pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) for the construction of new 16-storey Maratha Bhavan (community hall) building and also hoisted a 100-foot flag on Saturday at Ghodbunder fort in Kashimira.

The building will be named after Maratha commander Narveer Tanaji Malusare. It will be built by a private developer under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) through the transfer of development rights (TDR) exchange policy. The building will be a 16-story tower with a hostel having the capacity to accommodate 200 students (100 boys and 100 girls).

It will offer enough space to serve the recreational activities related to the community’s ancient culture and traditional heritage.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole said, "The project is expected to be completed in two years." Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosale, Jyotitai Mete, parents of Martyr Major Kaustubh Rane, legislators Pratak Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, and Nitesh Rane, amongst others.