Mira-Bhayandar: Five-year-old girl on fasting till Eid

Representational photo

Mira-Bhayandar: Deeply inspired by her parents and grandparents’ enthusiasm and devotion towards the holy month, five-year-old Gulnaz Anwar Shaikh of Bhayandar has been fasting for the past 25 days and is determined to continue till Eid-ul-Fitr. The Muslim festival marks the end of the fast of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on or around 21 April 2023, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Second of three siblings, Gulnaz strictly observes fasting and offers prayers.

“Kids above seven years of age are allowed to observe fasting during Ramadan. We tried to convince her to wait. However, she insisted and performed the fasting with enthusiasm,” says her grandfather Akbar Shaikh, an auto-rickshaw driver.

"She finds joy in fasting"

He said concerns were raised among the family about the child’s fasting. However, she couldn’t give up. This is the 25th day and she has never been restless, in fact, she finds joy in fasting.

Gulnaz’s father Anwar Shaikh earns his livelihood by repairing mobile phones. Following the strict rules of Ramadan, this child recites the Holy Quran along with her family members. The entire locality is all praises for Gulnaz who will be going to school as a senior kg student next year.