Mira-Bhayandar: Fisherfolk Educated About Welfare Schemes At Awareness Camp In Uttan

Mira-Bhayandar: In a bid to sensitise the fishing community to the various welfare programmes, local legislator- Geeta Jain arranged a public awareness meeting under the aegis of the state fisheries department in Uttan on Thursday. Members from the fishing community-mostly women participated in large numbers in the workshop which was held at a hall in Pali village near Uttan.

Fisheries officials led by Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries- Dinesh Patil explained to the fisherfolk about the various developmental and welfare schemes that were available for their social and economic upliftment.

Apart from laying stress on educating the community about the various benefits which could be availed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), officials threw light on various other schemes including- kisan credit card, e-shram card, group insurance projects for allied fish workers and other funding models to buy/upgrade boats and other fishing equipment.

Participants also trained to apply for schemes

The participating members were also trained about the procedure to apply for the various schemes. Responding to concerns raised by the fisherfolk about the shortage of ice and difficulties faced in ferrying diesel barrels and other material to the boats anchored far away from the coast, Jain assured to take steps towards setting up an ice plant and appropriate transportation mechanism. Jain also assured to extend her support in setting up a permanent marketplace for selling dry fish. “Most of the members of the fishing community are hardly aware of the welfare schemes and vocational support. While educating them-mainly women about the schemes was the first priority, we are also planning to hold medical camps and help provide medical benefits to the community at government and private hospitals.” said Jain.

Fisherwomen who participated in the Awareness camp | FPJ

Fisherfolk praise programme

“The workshop has proved to be of immense help for us to avail benefits of the schemes about which we were unaware.” said a fisherwoman who sells dry fishes. Fishing community leader- Bernard D’mello and former municipal corporator- Sharad Patil registered their presence at the workshop. The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 800 fishing boats in the region.

