Mira-Bhayandar: Fake gold pledged to avail ₹6.79 lakh bank loan, 1 booked

Bhayandar police have registered an offence against a customer for cheating a bank by taking a gold loan by pledging fake ornaments.

However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the offence was registered against the accused identified as-Ramkumar Tiwari following a complaint registered against him by the branch manager of a reputed public sector bank. In his complaint to the police, the manager stated that the accused pledged two gold bracelets and a chain as collaterals to avail a loan amounting ₹6,79,100 in July-2021.

Offence under section 420 of the IPC registered against accused

However, during the recently conducted half-yearly internal audit and inspection process, the staff were shocked to learn that the ornaments were merely gold coated and were fake, following which an offence under section 420 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Bhayandar police station.

As of now there is no clarity as to how the process of valuation and certification was by-passed while approving the loan on the virtue of fake gold ornaments. “We are investigating the matter.” confirmed a senior police officer.