Mira Bhayandar: Fake branded T-shirts worth ₹29 lakh seized | representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: Five persons have been booked for selling deceptively identical shirts and t-shirts bearing the trademark and logo of international clothing brands in Bhayandar.

In response to a complaint registered by the field officer attached to companies including -Zara and Levi’s which manufacture and sell clothing and fashion accessories, across the globe, a team from the crime branch unit (Zone I) under the supervision of – Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade raided an establishment in the Deepak Nagar area of Bhayandar (east) Kharigaon area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday.

Violation of the Trade Marks and Copyright Act

The police found inventory including-2,381 t-shirts and 23 shirts bearing fake logos of Zara and Levi’s respectively from the establishment. The police team seized the consignment which is valued at more than Rs 29 lakh. While an offence for violation of the Trade Marks and Copyright Act, 1957 has been registered against five people including the owners, the police have arrested only the manager of the establishment so far. The Navghar police station is carrying out further investigations in the case.

Read Also IRCTC warns users against fake apps and websites scamming users