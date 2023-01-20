e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: Dumper driver booked for rash driving after ex-health minister Deepak Sawant Injured in car accident

The rear part of Sawant’s car was completely damaged in the accident.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Former state health minister Dr. Deepak Sawant suffered severe neck and back injuries when his car met with an accident on the highway in Kashimira on Friday morning. 

According to the police, the mishap was reported near Sagnai Naka in Kashimira when a rashly driven dumper rammed into Sawant’s car from behind at around 11:30 am. Sawant was on his way to Sawarde village in Mokhada tehsil of Palghar district where two infants had recently died due to malnutrition within a gap of two weeks. 

"On-duty traffic personnel reached the spot and immediately arranged an ambulance to rush him to a nearby hospital. However, the former minister preferred to get himself admitted to Criti-Care Hospital in Andheri," said a senior officer attached to the Kashimira police station. 

The rear part of Sawant’s car was completely damaged in the accident. Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper identified as Irshad Khan has been taken into custody and booked under section 279 of the IPC for rash driving on a public way and relevant sections of the Motor vehicle Act. Further investigations were on. 







