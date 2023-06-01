 Mira-Bhayandar: Driver flees with Amazon goods in Bhayandar, held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Driver flees with Amazon goods in Bhayandar, held

Mira-Bhayandar: Driver flees with Amazon goods in Bhayandar, held

Anand Rakesh Tiwari was tasked with the work of delivering the goods valued at ₹2.41 lakh from Vasai to Andheri on Sunday.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than seven hours after he fled with a tempo laden with goods belonging to the Amazon online shopping company, the driver was arrested by the crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Monday.

Anand Rakesh Tiwari was tasked with the work of delivering the goods valued at ₹2.41 lakh from Vasai to Andheri on Sunday. However, instead of delivering the goods, Tiwari fled with the tempo. Following a complaint, a team from the Pelhar police station arrested him from the Wakipada area of Naigaon.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Police raid ladies bar masquerading as live orchestra, arrest 12; owner not yet in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC announces helpline number for desilting drains

Mumbai: BMC announces helpline number for desilting drains

Mumbai News: Fire safety lapses found in Breach Candy fire incident; MFB to serve notice

Mumbai News: Fire safety lapses found in Breach Candy fire incident; MFB to serve notice

Mumbai news: Trying to exchange ₹2,000 notes, jeweller duped to the tune of ₹42 lakh; duo held...

Mumbai news: Trying to exchange ₹2,000 notes, jeweller duped to the tune of ₹42 lakh; duo held...

Palghar: Boats defy ban, continue fishing in deep sea

Palghar: Boats defy ban, continue fishing in deep sea

Thane: Anti-Drug rally organised in Mumbra to combat drug addiction

Thane: Anti-Drug rally organised in Mumbra to combat drug addiction