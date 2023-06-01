Mira-Bhayandar: Driver flees with Amazon goods in Bhayandar, held

Representational Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than seven hours after he fled with a tempo laden with goods belonging to the Amazon online shopping company, the driver was arrested by the crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Monday.

Anand Rakesh Tiwari was tasked with the work of delivering the goods valued at ₹2.41 lakh from Vasai to Andheri on Sunday. However, instead of delivering the goods, Tiwari fled with the tempo. Following a complaint, a team from the Pelhar police station arrested him from the Wakipada area of Naigaon.