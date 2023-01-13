Mira Bhayandar: Despite orders from CM, MBMC still awaiting funds from MMRDA for Basic Services to Urban Poor housing project

MMRDA mulls building 2 link roads over Thane creek connecting city & Bhiwandi |

Mira-Bhayandar: The ill-fated Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) housing project in Kashimira which has missed multiple deadlines for completion is facing yet another hurdle as the budgetary allocation of Rs25 crore set aside by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for construction work has dried up. Moreover, the delay in disbursal of loans approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has further aggravated the financial crisis. This is despite orders by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last October to release the funds at the earliest.

The project has been mired in technical and procedural delays, shattering the hopes of thousands of slum dwellers of getting their own homes for over a decade. The looming overheads, especially dues of contractors, have adversely impacted the speed of construction. After unsuccessfully exploring options to merge the project with the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, the cash-strapped MBMC had approached the MMRDA to bail them out with a loan to complete the project. The MMRDA complied and gave its nod to pump funds amounting Rs127 crore. However, the MBMC claims to have received only Rs8 crore so far. “We are regularly following up with the MMRDA to get the loan fund released,” said city engineer Deepak Khambit.

To enhance the living standards of the urban poor, the MBMC had identified two slum clusters – Janta Nagar and Kranti Nagar – to construct 4,136 housing units with a carpet area of 279 sq ft each in 2009. However, due to inordinate delays, the central government reduced the number of units from 4,136 to 2,160. Ironically, only 250 slum dwellers have been rehabilitated in the lingering project so far.



Read Also World Spice Congress 2023 to be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16-18