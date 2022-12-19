e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayandar: Decks cleared for Kolhapuri dams across Chena river

In a welcome respite for around 3,000 tribal families living in 14 hamlets on the fringes of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the forest department has finally given clearance for the construction of three Kolhapuri dams (better known as KT weirs) across Chena river nestled in Ghodbunder hills in Kashimira.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Mira-Bhayandar: In a welcome respite for around 3,000 tribal families living in 14 hamlets on the fringes of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the forest department has finally given clearance for the construction of three Kolhapuri dams (better known as KT weirs) across Chena river nestled in Ghodbunder hills in Kashimira.

A weir is a low dam built across a river to control the flow of water. The effort to end the wastefulness and utilise water by reviving a river was steered by legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

After examining the technical feasibility, geological investigations and a drone-aided topographical survey, the irrigation department tabled a proposal first before the forest department and then the district planning committee, with the latter allotting Rs44 crore for nine such weirs across rivers in Chene and Yeoor.

Mr Sarnaik said, “The project will augment existing water supply of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation  and its Thane counterpart by at least three and four MLD (million litres per day), respectively. It will be a boon for the parched tribal community living in the vicinity. Moreover, the availability of drinking water will deter wild animals from straying out into human habitations.”

Unlike the normal check dams, construction of KT weirs are not only more economical and faster, they can also store additional amounts apart from helping recharge the ground water table. They also help restore the natural ecosystem of a river. As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD provided jointly by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC; 135 MLD) and Shahad Temghar (STEM) water supply authority (86 MLD). However, the actual supply continues to hover below 200 MLD due to a shortfall owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft. The weirs across Chena river will be the first independent source of water for the MBMC. 

 3,000 tribal families live in 14 hamlets

Area: Fringes of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Kolhapuri dams also called KT weirs

Location: Across Chena river nestled in Ghodbunder hills in Kashimira

Funds

Rs44 cr for nine weirs

What is a Weir?

A low dam built across a river to control the flow of water

How it helps

Will help revive Chena river

Augment water supply in MBMC by 3MLD (million litres per day)

Thane by 4MLD

Availability of drinking water will deter wild animals from straying out into human habitations

KT weirs economical and faster

Can store additional water and help recharge ground water table

article-image

