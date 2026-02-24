Mira Bhayandar Crime: Candidate Caught Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs In Police Recruitment, Held | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: As police recruitment drives are underway across the state, a shocking incident has come to light during the selection process in Mira Bhayandar. A candidate was caught red-handed self-administering performance-enhancing drugs just before his physical endurance test.

The candidate, identified as Sahil Avghade, a resident of Baramati, was reportedly using an injection to boost his physical strength and stamina for the field test. However, his attempt to cheat was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the recruitment ground.

Upon spotting the suspicious activity on surveillance, police officials immediately intervened and apprehended Avghade.

A formal case has been registered against the candidate. The candidate is in police custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs.

This incident has sparked a massive debate regarding the transparency of the police recruitment process and the desperate, often dangerous, measures candidates are taking to clear physical exams. Authorities have reiterated that such malpractices will face zero tolerance and strict legal consequences.

