 Mira Bhayandar Crime: Candidate Caught Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs In Police Recruitment, Held
In Mira Bhayandar, police recruitment turned controversial as candidate Sahil Avghade from Baramati was caught on CCTV self-administering performance-enhancing drugs before his physical test. Apprehended by officials, he’s in custody as a case is registered. The incident raises concerns over recruitment integrity and strict action against malpractices.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar Crime: Candidate Caught Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs In Police Recruitment, Held | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: As police recruitment drives are underway across the state, a shocking incident has come to light during the selection process in Mira Bhayandar. A candidate was caught red-handed self-administering performance-enhancing drugs just before his physical endurance test.

The candidate, identified as Sahil Avghade, a resident of Baramati, was reportedly using an injection to boost his physical strength and stamina for the field test. However, his attempt to cheat was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the recruitment ground.

Upon spotting the suspicious activity on surveillance, police officials immediately intervened and apprehended Avghade.

This incident has sparked a massive debate regarding the transparency of the police recruitment process and the desperate, often dangerous, measures candidates are taking to clear physical exams. Authorities have reiterated that such malpractices will face zero tolerance and strict legal consequences.

