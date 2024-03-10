Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Use CEIR Portal To Trace 102 Lost Mobiles Worth ₹17 Lakh | Representational Image

The crime detection unit attached to the Kashimira police station has successfully recovered 102 mobile phones which were lost-in-transit/missing for more than a year. Citizens who had already given up hope, were pleasantly surprised and happy when they got the call from the Kashimira police station to come and take back their mobile phones.

75 out of 102 mobile phones handed over to their rightful owners

75 out of the 102 mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners in the presence of DCP (Crime)-Prakash Gaikwad on Saturday. The collective value of the mobile phones is pegged at more than Rs.17 lakh. Alarmed by the rise in the number of complaints related to lost phones, senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble deputed a special team comprising personnel from the crime detection unit led by API Yogesh Kale to investigate the cases.

CEIR portal

The team collected data on stolen/missing mobile phones by using the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal and traced the locations of handsets on the virtue of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, supported by electronic surveillance.

The portal proved to be a crucial asset in tracing such devices across pan-India telecom networks. The CEIR is a citizen-centric portal launched by the central government under the aegis of the department of telecommunications (DOT) to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, and misuse and for tracing lost/stolen mobile devices.

CEIR also facilitates in blocking lost/stolen mobile devices in the network of all telecom operators across the country. In case any person tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated. Once the stolen/lost mobile phone is found it can be unblocked on the portal for its normal use by the rightful owners, officials said.

The police also cautioned those who purchase mobile phones from suspicious people without proper receipts.